Despite some internal discussions and even an influential push from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, WWE reportedly has no current plans to turn Cody Rhodes heel.

Last month, reports surfaced suggesting that Johnson — who sits on the TKO Board of Directors — had advocated for a creative shift in Rhodes’ character, potentially pushing for a heel turn. However, WWE ultimately opted to keep Rhodes positioned as a top babyface, with internal metrics reportedly playing a significant role in the decision.

Rhodes remains one of the company’s top draws, with strong merchandise numbers, live event ticket sales, and overall fan engagement consistently backing his run as a heroic figure.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the company’s stance hasn’t changed, even in the face of some mixed reactions. Rhodes was met with scattered boos during his interactions with John Cena in the build-up to WrestleMania earlier this year, leading to some speculation about a potential character shift.

Despite that, WWE leadership decided months ago to stay the course, keeping “The American Nightmare” on the babyface side of the roster. While that decision has drawn criticism from some corners of the fanbase and industry insiders, it remains intact as of now.

Looking ahead, Rhodes is set to compete against Jey Uso in a high-stakes King of the Ring semifinal bout on Monday’s WWE Raw. Should he advance, Rhodes would move on to face Randy Orton in the tournament finals at WWE Night of Champions next Saturday in Saudi Arabia, where the winner earns a world title shot at WWE SummerSlam.