Could a top star from AEW be heading back to WWE …again?

Andrade’s recent wrestling saga continues to unfold, and it’s one of the more complicated contract situations in recent memory. As previously reported, Andrade was officially released by WWE earlier this year following a series of internal issues that ultimately led to the company terminating his deal “for cause.” This came after what’s been described as multiple violations of WWE’s Wellness Policy.

Despite his release, the former WWE United States Champion shocked fans with a surprise return to AEW earlier this month, appearing unannounced during the sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite.

However, the celebration was short-lived. AEW was forced to immediately pull Andrade from television after reportedly receiving a cease-and-desist order from WWE’s legal team.

According to reports, the issue stems from a one-year non-compete clause WWE is enforcing, which prevents Andrade from working elsewhere despite his firing. That clause is said to be in effect through late 2025.

It has since been reported that within Lucha Libre circles, there’s growing talk that WWE may be using the non-compete clause as a form of leverage, potentially to pressure Andrade into negotiating a return to the company under their terms.

At this time, there’s no official confirmation that WWE has made such an offer, and most of the speculation appears to be coming from sources within the Mexican wrestling scene rather than directly from within WWE.

What is clear, however, is that many in the industry are sympathetic toward Andrade’s situation.

Several peers reportedly feel the non-compete clause is overly restrictive and unfairly preventing him from earning a living, particularly given the “for cause” nature of his release, which traditionally nullifies standard post-termination restrictions.

According to one source, those within WWE have made it clear that the company had no plans to use Andrade again when he was released in September. Despite the outside speculation about WWE trying to lure him back, there are reportedly currently “no creative or contractual plans” for Andrade within the organization.

