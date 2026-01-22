With WWE heading to Montreal, Quebec, Canada this weekend for SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event, speculation has ramped up around a potential surprise appearance by Chris Jericho.

The buzz stems from multiple factors. Jericho is a proud Canadian, WWE will be running major shows in his home country, and his wrestling future remains a frequent topic of discussion following the expiration of his AEW contract at the end of 2025.

Naturally, many fans began wondering whether “Y2J” could make an unexpected return on WWE television.

However, Jericho already has prior commitments.

And they’re on the opposite side of the continent.

Jericho is currently advertised to perform with his band Fozzy on Friday, January 23, at the Anaheim Arena in Anaheim, California. The show is part of JAMM Night, a free concert held in conjunction with the annual NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) convention.

In addition, Jericho is expected to remain in the Los Angeles area throughout the NAMM weekend. With WWE’s events in Montreal taking place at the same time, the scheduling conflict makes an appearance on SmackDown or Saturday Night’s Main Event highly unlikely unless a significant last-minute change were to occur.

Jericho’s next move in wrestling continues to generate plenty of industry chatter, with a possible WWE return often discussed. For now, though, it appears fans in Montreal shouldn’t expect to see him inside a WWE ring this weekend due to his musical obligations.

