WWE did not bring back Brock Lesnar to lose in his first match.

Despite rumors to the contrary, there were never any serious discussions within WWE about having John Cena defeat “The Beast Incarnate” when the two squared off in one of the featured matches at the historic WrestlePalooza premium live event.

There have been reports claiming that WWE had serious talks about Cena winning, but ultimately decided in the end to have Lesnar go over.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, that was not the case.

“We were told that was not the case, and that Lesnar was not brought back to lose his first match,” Meltzer wrote. “There are always discussions and the idea may have been broached for Cena to win, as most expected, but it was never a serious discussion or ever the planned finish.”

Meltzer continued, “The match was all about making Lesnar as strong as possible, getting a last match with Cena, and the feeling Cena more than anyone, is bullet proof no matter what they do with him. They are spending a ton to get Lesnar and the idea is to make him a monster and have someone slay the monster.”

“It would be more valuable saving the big and first Lesnar loss for Jacob Fatu or Bron Breakker,” he added. “Unless Cody Rhodes needs a challenger and if they feud, in the end, Rhodes does have to get a win.”

WWE WrestlePalooza took place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. on Saturday, September 20, 2025, and marked the historic ushering in of the WWE on ESPN Era.