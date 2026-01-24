AJ Styles’ looming showdown with GUNTHER at the 2026 Royal Rumble is already sparking plenty of debate backstage and among fans, especially with Styles’ WWE career officially on the line.

As previously reported, WWE has confirmed that Styles will face GUNTHER in a singles match at the Royal Rumble premium live event, with the stipulation that a loss would end Styles’ in-ring career.

The announcement immediately raised eyebrows, as many had expected WWE to give Styles a more traditional farewell tour, similar to what John Cena received, before calling it a career.

The matchup itself also complicates matters.

GUNTHER is coming off a massive victory over Cena in what was billed as Cena’s retirement match, making it difficult to envision him taking a clean loss so soon afterward.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE does have at least one creative option that could protect both stars.

According to Meltzer, one scenario would see Styles defeat GUNTHER to preserve his career, while GUNTHER could still win the Royal Rumble match later in the night to close the show on a strong note.

Meltzer emphasized that simply having Styles lose without any form of redemption “makes little sense,” particularly given his legacy. He added that a Royal Rumble victory could immediately restore GUNTHER’s momentum and stature as WWE heads into WrestleMania season.

One way or another, the stakes are very real. Meltzer also reported that people backstage are aware of the possibility that this match could legitimately end up being AJ Styles’ final WWE bout.

Next up for AJ Styles is Shinsuke Nakamura, as the two are scheduled for a singles showdown at tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.