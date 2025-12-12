The mystery attacker storyline on WWE Raw sparked a fresh wave of speculation this week.

But a major name has now been ruled out.

Rumors claiming that former WWE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford was the masked assailant have been shut down, according to Bryan Alvarez on Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com.

This angle has been generating heavy online debate for weeks.

Speculation kicked back up after the masked figure resurfaced on Monday’s episode of Raw. Many fans immediately began dissecting screenshots and slow-motion clips, zeroing in on the attacker’s physique to guess his identity.

Alvarez pushed back on the online conclusions, saying Ford was not the man behind the mask, though the lingering theory about Austin Theory still hasn’t been cleared up.

“So, Monday, another mystery man showed up, and it was not Austin Theory,” Alvarez said. “Now, if you go on social media, I swear to God, everybody was trying to figure out who the new mystery man was based on his butt. And, everyone concluded that it was Montez Ford,” he noted.

He added that he still doesn’t know who the masked wrestler actually is, but emphasized, “I was told specifically it was not Montez Ford.”

Theory’s name has hovered around the storyline for weeks, especially after widespread reports that he was the man under the mask at Survivor Series, the same night the mystery attacker laid out CM Punk and helped The Vision secure the WarGames victory.

The identity remains unsolved… for now.

