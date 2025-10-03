When Oba Femi dropped the WWE NXT World Championship to Ricky Saints at the WWE NXT No Mercy premium live event, rumors immediately began about Femi possibly being called up to the WWE main roster.

Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen.

Dave Meltzer addressed the rumors in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, noting that Femi is still actually factored into upcoming plans for the NXT brand, but that it might not mean anything based on recent call-up practices.

“Regarding the idea Oba Femi lost the NXT title so he could be brought to the main roster,” Meltzer began. “This is one of those things where the answer as far as everyone knows is no, in the sense Femi is still in the plans for NXT going forward.”

Meltzer continued, “However, they do swerve people and tell almost nobody about call-ups a lot of the time so people who should know get blindsided. So it’s a no as far as just about anyone knows, but there is no such thing as a 100 percent no.”

Obviously Oba Femi is a lock for the WWE main roster at some point, and likely sooner rather than later, but whether or not he dropped the title to free himself up for an imminent move remains to be seen.

Femi, 27, joined WWE in 2021 via their new WWE NIL developmental program. He joined the NXT talent roster back in November of 2022 in a match on the now defunct NXT Level Up show.

His formal NXT debut took place in April of 2023 when he entered the NXT Breakout Tournament at the NXT Spring Breakin’ show. Femi would go on to win the tournament and by January of 2025, Femi finally captured the NXT World Championship by defeating Trick Williams at the NXT New Year’s Evil show.

The NXT brand is gearing up for their highly-anticipated NXT ShoWDown special themed episode of NXT on CW next Tuesday night at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The show will feature NXT vs. TNA themed matches.

Oba Femi is currently not advertised for a match on the show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/7 for live NXT ShoWDown results coverage from Orlando, FL.