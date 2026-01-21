Trey Miguel is officially no longer with AEW following his release last week, and additional backstage context has since emerged.

According to multiple reports, Miguel was informed that the decision did not originate from within AEW itself. Instead, the move was described as coming from “above AEW,” with the implication being that it was tied to Warner Bros. Discovery.

Those familiar with the situation indicated the decision stemmed from a social media post Miguel made in 2020 that was homophobic in nature, a post he publicly apologized for at the time.

It was stressed to those involved that no other posts, incidents, or behavioral issues factored into the decision. Outside of online speculation, nothing additional was cited internally as contributing to his release.

Backstage, the reaction within AEW was reportedly one of frustration.

Miguel is said to be well-liked in the locker room, and the Rascalz as a group have maintained strong relationships within the company.

Several wrestlers privately expressed concern over what they viewed as inconsistent standards, noting that other high-profile personalities across Warner Bros. Discovery platforms have made controversial remarks in the past without facing comparable consequences or losing opportunities.

One point that was repeatedly emphasized internally is that no one within AEW pushed for Miguel to be released.

Sources within TNA also indicated that Miguel has had no known issues during his time with that company. Additionally, there were reportedly no AEW contacts who supported or advocated for his removal.

A source with knowledge of the broader situation, speaking on background, summarized the sentiment shared by many involved.

“I can’t speak to the validity of rumors, but I can’t say I agree with the decision if true,” the source said. “If it were an unhealthy pattern of behavior, that’s cause for alarm, but that does not seem to be the case here.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Trey Miguel continue to surface.

I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my time. I’ve always apologized and did my best to put a better foot forward after. I don’t preach hate and I don’t take any pride in being hateful. I’m a man of faith, I believe in forgiveness and only ever preach that. I’m a different man today. — Trey Miguel (@TheTreyMiguel) January 19, 2026

