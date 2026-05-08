Despite recent online speculation, Roman Reigns remains firmly entrenched as one of WWE’s top stars and there is reportedly no concern internally about his future with the company.

Rumors began circulating in recent weeks claiming that Reigns was unhappy with WWE and TKO after advertised June appearances were quietly removed. Those reports stemmed from dates that had reportedly been promoted in error, which led to unnecessary speculation about his status.

However, multiple sources indicate there is no legitimacy to the idea that Reigns is considering leaving WWE.

Internally, Reigns is still viewed as a major centerpiece of the company and continues to be heavily factored into long-term creative plans. There is said to be no concern within WWE or TKO regarding his standing, with his position remaining secure moving forward.

As of now, “The Tribal Chief” is still expected to play a significant role in WWE programming whenever he returns to television.

(H/T: Fightful Select)