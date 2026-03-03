A recent update has helped clear the air regarding WWE’s creative plans for Royce Keys.

Earlier reports, including one published here from Wrestle Votes, suggested that WWE “had no plans for Royce Keys.”

However, that wording stemmed from a misunderstanding of the original source material.

The direct quote that led to the confusion actually stated:

“Nothing. Absolutely nothing. We had speculated for months that SmackDown was the place for him. It certainly does seem like that’s going to be his home. He was backstage Friday night… Don’t know when he’s showing up on TV. Hopefully they have an idea. Hopefully this is part of the plan.”

The key distinction?

The source wasn’t indicating there were no plans at all, only that they didn’t have an update regarding what those plans are.

That’s an important difference.

When a follow-up was made today, it was clarified that content has in fact been filmed involving Keys.

However, no additional context was provided.

There’s still no confirmed re-debut date, no brand assignment announcement, and no concrete timeline for when he will appear on television.

For now, his on-screen future remains under wraps.

Meanwhile, WWE has continued spotlighting the former Powerhouse Hobbs through promotional material tied to his appearance on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon.

The company appears focused on introducing Keys, and his background, to the WWE audience in a more personal way as anticipation builds for his official arrival.

