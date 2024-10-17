Plans regarding The Rock’s WWE future seemed to change following reports of him being unable to wrestle at WrestleMania 41 next year as rumored.

That is not the case.

Not only did Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself address these rumors on social media, calling them “B.S.,” an additional source has provided an update as well.

According to an internal WWE source, things involving The Rock and the company have “stayed the course” as planned since WrestleMania XL and his subsequent appearance on the Raw After WrestleMania XL show.

What exactly that means is unclear, although it’s another indication that recent rumors regarding The Rock being unable to work WrestleMania 41 is not the case.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and April 20, 2025 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

