New information has emerged regarding Rusev’s surprise return to WWE during the Raw After WrestleMania episode on Monday night.

According to Deadline, the former United States Champion—currently known as Miro in AEW—has inked a brand new two-year contract with WWE. His return was made official when he appeared on Raw, launching an attack on Alpha Academy’s Otis and Akira Tozawa in a shocking segment.

In addition, the report reveals that CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, is also heading back to WWE. She has signed a Legends contract with the company.

“Rusev is back to crush the WWE and become World Champion,” Perry commented. “We’ve been cooking this up in our Bulgarian kitchen since the day we left, and with the help of Paradigm, we were finally able to make it happen. Machka Crush.”

Paradigm Talent Agency is credited with brokering the new deals for the couple.