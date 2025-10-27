Samantha Irvin’s sudden WWE exit in October 2024 sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. Known for her powerful voice and genuine enthusiasm, Irvin had become one of the most beloved ring announcers in modern WWE history. Her departure not only surprised fans but reportedly left several within the company scratching their heads.

In the months since, Irvin has spoken candidly about her decision to step away, explaining that while she loved her time with WWE, she wanted to explore opportunities beyond the realm of ring announcing. However, new information suggests her exit may have been far more complex than originally believed.

During the latest Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed fan questions surrounding Irvin’s post-WWE status — particularly her reported two-year non-compete clause. Irvin is indeed bound by the lengthy restriction, and it stems from her decision to leave the company while still under contract.

WWE reportedly offered Irvin a “significant” new deal in early 2024 after she expressed a desire to expand her role beyond traditional announcing duties. The contract came with an upgraded salary and extended terms — including the lengthy non-compete clause that now limits her ability to work elsewhere.

After Irvin accepted the revised deal, WWE reportedly shifted her focus back toward in-ring announcing and began highlighting her on-camera reactions during matches, a move fans quickly noticed on weekly television.

While Irvin continued to shine in her role, there may be “much more to the story” behind her departure than has been made public, hinting that internal creative and contractual factors played a part in her decision to walk away.

As of now, Irvin has remained largely quiet about the full circumstances of her WWE exit. But with her non-compete reportedly stretching well into 2026, fans may have to wait some time before seeing what’s next for one of WWE’s most charismatic voices.