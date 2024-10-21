Samantha Irvin parting ways with WWE leaves an opening for a prime spot on regular programming.

Internal sources within WWE always had high praise for Samantha Irvin, including after the announcement, where she mentioned many specifically involved with her run in the company.

Most in WWE were said to be surprised by the news, as she couldn’t have possibly informed everyone ahead of time. One noted her “presence that made the work day better” in terms of the behind-the-scenes atmosphere.

Others who were close to Irvin claim they knew for about a month that this news was coming.

AEW sources haven’t heard anything yet about any dealings between the company and Irvin, however there are those in WWE and AEW who both assume an offer will eventually be made. Her fiancée, Ricochet, recently left WWE and joined AEW himself.

While most were surprised by news of Irvin’s exit, there are some as far back as Ricochet’s departure from WWE that expected this to come at some point. The ease of the schedule in AEW and other places outside of WWE was always mentioned as a key reason for the potential decision.

It’s also worth noting that Irvin’s WWE departure shocked a lot backstage at tonight’s Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Apparently it’s been a big topic of conversation among those at the venue today.

(H/T: Fightful Select)