There have been several developments involving talent with ties to TNA Wrestling, including an update on Sami Callihan’s backstage role in AEW, the departures of Sinner & Saint, as well as Steve Maclin’s future.

Callihan was reported this week to be working backstage for AEW, and we’ve learned that his role has been on the production side following his departure from TNA Wrestling earlier this year. The arrangement is currently being handled on a trial basis, with the possibility of it leading to a larger role if things continue to go well.

As for Sinner & Saint, the team of Travis Williams and Judas Icarus was released by TNA last week after requesting their releases. The requests were granted, and several TNA sources noted that the duo was well liked within the company. Those same sources also indicated there was surprise internally that the pair never received more consistent opportunities on TNA television.

Meanwhile, there has been at least preliminary contact between Steve Maclin and AEW. At this point, however, there is no indication that a deal is imminent, and there have not been any additional details beyond the initial communication.

Steve Maclin called his boss a cuck on national TV then quit 3 week later, this is what this business is all about pic.twitter.com/TEwaMP8TO1 — Self Made AO (@KXNGAO) June 7, 2026

STEVE MACLIN IS HERE AT PRO WRESTLING REVOLVER! Looks at the camera and says “I told that cuck I quit!”#RevolverMANCER pic.twitter.com/iI9ytBURYS — (@WrestlingCovers) June 13, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)