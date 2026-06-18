As noted, Sami Callihan’s run with TNA Wrestling has officially come to an end.

Callihan revealed on Wednesday that he believed he was about to receive a phone call regarding a potential promotion to lead the company’s creative team. Instead, he was informed that his time with TNA was over.

According to sources spoken to on both the roster and staff sides of the company, Callihan was well respected in his backstage role as a producer and agent. Multiple talents had reportedly been advocating for months to see him added to TNA’s creative team, with many viewing him as a valuable voice behind the scenes.

Following his retirement from active in-ring competition last year, Callihan expanded his responsibilities within the organization beyond talent relations and production work. He also became heavily involved in TNA’s marketing efforts and played a significant role in the company’s merchandise resurgence.

Sources indicate that Callihan was responsible for designing and producing the majority of TNA’s merchandise over the past year, making his contributions extend far beyond his on-screen and producer duties.

Despite his departure from TNA, Callihan is expected to remain active in the wrestling business and will continue operating and producing events for his independent promotion, Pro Wrestling Revolver.

Thought I was getting called today to be offered a position in creative… nope. I’ve parted ways with TNA. Oh well… onward to the next adventure. Check out my company @PWRevolver pic.twitter.com/Se0Bc66t0O — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) June 17, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)