Sammy Guevara’s recent activity on social media has sparked speculation among fans, and a new report suggests there’s uncertainty within AEW as well.

The speculation increased after Guevara posted “new bio” on X on July 19. Fans quickly noticed that his updated profile no longer references AEW, instead reading: “World Champion, Husband, Father & Professional Wrestler.”

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, there isn’t much clarity behind the change at the moment, with multiple people in AEW reportedly unaware of what’s going on. Alvarez added that more information is expected once the roster arrives for television this week.

“Nobody in AEW seems to know what’s up with Sammy Guevara right now,” Alvarez writes. “Multiple sources told me that Tay Melo requested a release last year but it was denied. It’s expected we will know what’s up when everyone gets to TV tomorrow.”

The report also notes that Guevara’s wife, Tay Melo, reportedly requested her release from AEW in 2025, though that request was denied.

AEW heads to Nashville, Tennessee for this Wednesday’s Dynamite, with Redemption set to take place in Montreal this Sunday. Whether Guevara’s social media activity is tied to any larger development remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/26 for live AEW Redemption 2026 Results coverage from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.