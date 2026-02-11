Some updates have surfaced regarding the Samoa Joe situation.

“The Samoan Submission Machine” did not appear on the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, where commentary noted that he had suffered a non-contact injury and was not medically cleared to compete.

An update has since indicated that Joe has been placed in concussion protocol, though there is currently no word on the severity of the injury or how long he is expected to be sidelined.

Prior to the concussion, Joe was heavily factored into top-of-the-card creative plans, particularly those involving the AEW World Championship picture. Those plans were ultimately adjusted once Joe was forced out of action.

Andrade El Idolo stepped into a prominent role following the change, effectively filling the void left by Joe.

The adjustment paid off, as AEW officials were reportedly pleased with both Andrade’s performance and the crowd reaction to his victory over Swerve Strickland on the January 28 Dynamite. Momentum continued for El Idolo the following week on the February 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he defeated Kenny Omega. That win positioned Andrade for an AEW World Championship Eliminator match against Hangman Page at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 10 in Sydney. The winner of that bout is set to move on to challenge for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution 2026 on March 15 in Los Angeles, California.

Joe’s concussion also led to another notable shift on the February 4 episode of AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas, Nevada, as Hook was elevated into the leadership role of The Opps, taking Joe’s place at the top of the group while he remains out of action.

