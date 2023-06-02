Santana is expected to return to action soon.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Santana will be ready to return from his torn ACL soon. There’s no word yet on where he will be used.

The tag team with Ortiz is likely done due to a private falling out between the two. The Trios team with Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston previously worked, but Kingston was only working ROH and NJPW before undergoing hernia surgery last month.

Santana has not wrestled since the Blood & Guts match that saw The Blackpool Combat Club, Ortiz and Santana defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society on the June 29, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He suffered the torn ACL in that match, but had already been teaming less with longtime partner Ortiz as they had a private falling out. Before the injury, Santana was publicly counting down what many assumed to be the expiration of his AEW contract, but it was reported in early April that he is still signed, and has been paid while on the shelf.

