Santos Escobar remains under contract with WWE despite recent online speculation.

Following his appearance at an AAA event this past weekend, a number of outlets circulated a report claiming that Escobar had been “quietly moved” to the alumni section of WWE’s official website.

However, that claim appears to be inaccurate.

Escobar has actually been listed on the alumni page since his WWE contract expired last year. He ultimately re-signed with the company shortly afterward, but his profile was never moved back to the active roster section of the website.

Despite the confusion, Escobar is still part of the WWE roster.

The situation gained attention after his recent appearance in AAA, which sparked questions among fans regarding his status and future with WWE. While there has been speculation tied to the performance itself, there has been no confirmed backstage issue connected directly to the match.

That said, there has reportedly been some internal chatter in recent weeks suggesting that Escobar has been frustrated with his current level of usage.

One source indicated that Escobar has expressed a desire to be featured more prominently and consistently on WWE programming.

At one point, he was reportedly open to leaving the company if necessary, though WWE ultimately made a strong effort to keep him under contract.

According to those familiar with the situation, Escobar was re-signed to a deal that came with the expectation he would play a notable role on television.

Interestingly enough.

For now, Escobar is still expected to continue making appearances for AAA moving forward. His outing at this past weekend’s event generated discussion among talent backstage in the promotion, with one wrestler describing Escobar’s performance as “lethargic.”

Despite the online speculation, however, Escobar remains with WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)