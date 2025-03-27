Saraya has officially parted ways with All Elite Wrestling.

On her Rulebreakers with Saraya podcast, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, she revealed that her exit from AEW was a mutual and amicable decision. The announcement sparked widespread speculation regarding her contractual status with the company after the news surfaced on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite her departure, Saraya remains listed on AEW’s official website—a detail that often reflects a talent’s active contract status. The decision reportedly caught many within AEW off guard, as only a handful of individuals had been informed of her impending exit in advance.

In response to media inquiries, Saraya’s management team confirmed the situation, stating, “I can confirm we’ve mutually agreed to part ways. Her services have been fulfilled and we are parting on excellent terms.”

Shortly thereafter, it was further clarified that Saraya is now officially a free agent.

Adding to the intrigue, Saraya recently mentioned in an interview with Booker T that she would be open to a WWE return, provided the right opportunity arises.

