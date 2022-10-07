Saraya was reportedly medically cleared for in-ring competition by AEW Ringside Physician Michael J. Sampson.

It was clear that Saraya had been cleared for some sort of physical action after she mixed it up with Britt Baker and Rebel on this week’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary episode.

Saraya has not wrestled since suffering a neck injury at the December 27, 2017 non-televised WWE live event on Long Island, NY, which forced her to retire from in-ring competition a few months later.

It’s believed that the former WWE Divas Champion will return to the ring against Baker in the near future, perhaps at AEW Full Gear on November 19.

Saraya lashed out at Baker on Twitter this week, and continued to praise the AEW women’s division, especially Willow Nightingale.

“So many womens segments. Helluva division [clapping hands emoji] big shout out to @willowwrestles she’s such a bad ass!!!Also fuck you @RealBrittBaker,” she wrote.

