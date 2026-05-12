Stephen A. Smith could potentially have a bigger future with WWE than many initially expected.

According to new comments from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, WWE is reportedly engaged in serious internal discussions regarding a possible working relationship with the ESPN personality.

While nothing has officially materialized yet, Meltzer noted that Smith’s name has been circulating heavily behind the scenes.

“We haven’t seen anything with Stephen A. Smith yet, although, boy, has that name been talked about, and I know it’s serious talk,” Meltzer stated.

Interestingly, Meltzer added that the internal response to Smith has reportedly been much more positive than the reaction surrounding Pat McAfee’s recent involvement in WWE creative during WrestleMania season earlier this year.

“Put it this way, a lot of the people who were not happy about Pat McAfee, in fact, are favorable to Stephen A. Smith as far as internally,” he added.

Smith already has ties to WWE through the company’s growing partnership with ESPN.

ESPN Unlimited has carried WWE premium live events in the United States since Wrestlepalooza back in September 2025, and Smith appeared as part of the network’s WrestleMania 42 coverage.

He also became an unexpected talking point online during WrestleMania weekend after Danhausen jokingly “cursed” him ahead of the show.

Smith later received a loud negative reaction from sections of the crowd during night one of WrestleMania 42, further fueling conversation about his WWE involvement.

For now, there is no official word on what role Smith could potentially have in WWE if the talks move forward.