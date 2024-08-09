The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided an update on Seth Rollins following the injury angle on WWE Raw.

On Monday’s Raw, Rollins was attacked and severely beaten by Bronson Reed. According to Dave Meltzer, this angle was designed to cover for a real injury Rollins is currently dealing with. Although Rollins is medically cleared to compete, he’s dealing with ongoing issues and is likely to take some time off to recover.

Meltzer noted, “Rollins is cleared but is still banged up and is trying to get in the best physical condition,” Meltzer wrote. “His issues are chronic but not at the point to getting flagged. He’s trying to stay ahead of the things so will be taking a little time off. We’re not sure if he’ll be back for the PPV or not, but if he is, it would now seem to be with Reed and not with [CM] Punk, which makes the Punk finish even more just a way to get out of a match and having Punk lose. Although they no doubt will get to Punk vs. Rollins at some point.”

After WrestleMania 40, Rollins had knee surgery for a torn meniscus and returned for a match against Damian Priest at Money in the Bank last month. That was Rollins’ only match since WrestleMania. He served as the special guest referee for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, where an altercation between Punk and Rollins led to Punk being pinned after a GTS and a Claymore from McIntyre.

This Monday on Raw, Rollins, Punk, and McIntyre had a confrontation, after which Reed ambushed Rollins, delivering six Tsunamis to leave him incapacitated.