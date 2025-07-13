According to a report from Pwinsider, Seth Rollins was originally scheduled to defeat LA Knight on WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

However, plans changed at the last minute when Rollins appeared to tweak his knee, prompting officials to call an audible and have Knight win the match instead. The injury is said to be 100% legitimate.

Goldberg competed in his final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, coming up short against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. Throughout the bout, GUNTHER relentlessly targeted Goldberg’s knee. At one point, Goldberg attempted a spear but accidentally took out referee Charles Robinson instead. Taking advantage, GUNTHER removed Goldberg’s knee brace and used it as a weapon before shoving Goldberg’s son, Gage.

Despite the assault, Goldberg rallied and landed a spear followed by a jackhammer, but his injured knee prevented him from making the cover. GUNTHER capitalized, locking in a sleeper hold to secure the victory.

This marks GUNTHER’s second reign as World Heavyweight Champion, which began on June 9 — he’s now held the title for 33 days.

After the match, Goldberg was given the mic to deliver a farewell speech, but the broadcast cut off less than a minute into his address.

