The Seth Rollins injury situation is an interesting one, to say the least.

Coming out of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on NBC and Peacock on July 12, there are conflicting reports regarding the legitimacy of the injury that Seth Rollins appeared to suffer during his match against LA Knight.

While the consensus is that it is a legitimate injury, there are those who are still skeptical.

“I was told it was legitimate,” Bryan Alvarez noted during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com. “There are people that would be very upset if they found out it wasn’t legitimate, and I guess there are some people who are skeptical.”

Longtime Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer added some additional insight, noting one trusted source informed him that the Rollins injury may not be legitimate, despite all signs pointing to that being the case.

“Someone, who I one hundred percent trust, told me ‘Don’t go so strong on the idea that it’s real at all,'” Meltzer stated. “Because they pretty much heard about it on Thursday. So, I don’t know. I mean, everybody thinks that it’s real. I don’t want to say more.”

Meltzer continued, “Everyone’s going with the idea it’s real. It’s only one person who told me that, but it was someone to warn me. So who the hell knows? And we’ll see. They were pretty detailed in the description.”

In another follow-up, Alvarez pointed out that the Rollins injury situation, legitimate or otherwise, resulted in WWE being forced to make some on-the-fly changes to their original plans for the final 40 minutes of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“The last 40 minutes of the show were changed on-the-fly, and there was something that was supposed to happen later that didn’t as a result of the injury,” Alvarez noted. “In storyline, Seth has until next June to cash in [for a title shot with his Money In The Bank briefcase] so conceivably even with surgery and a long-term recovery, he could return before then.”

Seth Rollins seemingly messed up his knee.#SNME pic.twitter.com/Lxr8iQlRbJ — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 13, 2025

LA Knight gets the quick win over Seth Rollins after he unfortunately tweaked his knee.#SNME pic.twitter.com/9dt2ORHjyg — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 13, 2025

Seth Rollins getting helped to the back. Just absolutely feel for him…. Hoping for the best #SNME pic.twitter.com/KnEYY8vigT — C2Wrestling (@C2Wrestling_) July 13, 2025

Seth Rollins being carried out of the ring after his leg injury 💔#Snme (Via @C2Wrestling_) pic.twitter.com/qIZih7Qkc9 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 13, 2025

Seth Rollins was helped to the back after the match #SNME pic.twitter.com/rM54UUhs0k — Superfan Smilez (@SuperfanSmilez) July 13, 2025