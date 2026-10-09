Seth Rollins could be making his return to WWE television sooner rather than later.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been absent from WWE programming since SummerSlam 2026 in August, but a new report suggests he is either ready to return or getting close to being cleared.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Rollins has been dealing with what was described as a minor injury. WWE has reportedly been allowing him additional time to recover, with the idea being to bring him back when his return can have the biggest possible impact on ongoing storylines.

“Seth Rollins has what was called a minor injury so they are giving him time to heal up,” Meltzer wrote. “But he could be back if needed now or soon and the idea is to bring him back for maximum impact when it is right at this point.”

Rollins last appeared on WWE television at SummerSlam, where he came up short against Roman Reigns in what he called a ‘core career moment’ in a match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Despite his television absence, Rollins did participate in WWE’s South American live event tour in September.

Interestingly, Rollins is advertised for a post-show dark match at tonight’s WWE SmackDown taping in Lafayette, LA. The advertised bout would see him team with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa against The 946 trio of Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

Whether that match actually takes place remains to be seen.

In related news, Seth Rollins recently indicated that he still has approximately three years remaining on his current WWE contract.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at WWE Money In The Bank 2026 this Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.