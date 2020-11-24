Seth Rollins was reportedly temporarily written off WWE TV at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

For those who missed it, Rollins allowed Sheamus to hit him with a Brogue Kick and eliminate him from the Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match. Rollins, posing on his knees, yelled at Sheamus and told him to do “his part” in The Greater Good. Sheamus quickly eliminated Rollins and that was the last we saw of him.

In an update, the Survivor Series pay-per-view was scheduled to be Rollins’ last appearance until he and fiancee Becky Lynch welcome their new child next month, according to F4Wonline.com. It’s likely that Rollins will be back in time for the 2021 Royal Rumble in January, and the kickoff to WrestleMania 37 Season.

Rollins has not commented on his Survivor Series elimination but as seen below, he did make a post-show tweet with a black & white photo of the interaction with Sheamus.

Stay tuned for updates on Rollins’ WWE status, and Becky’s pregnancy. For those who missed it, you can see photos from the recent maternity shoot with Lynch and Rollins at this link. The Man is set to officially become The Mom some time in December.

