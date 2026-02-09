Chelsea Green’s status is coming into focus following an injury scare over the weekend.

As previously reported, Green was injured during Friday night’s SmackDown and was subsequently pulled from Saturday’s AAA television tapings as a precaution.

Green later shared photos on social media showing significant bruising around her ankle, along with images of herself wearing a walking boot (see photos below), which immediately raised concerns about the severity of the injury.

Since then, some new information has come to light.

After checking with sources on Monday morning, the current belief within WWE is that Green suffered a bad ankle sprain. Importantly, there is no indication that she broke her foot or ankle.

That’s the good news.

At this time, there is still no word on how long Green is expected to be sidelined, as WWE continues to monitor her recovery.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Chelsea Green’s injury status continue to surface.

The AUDACITY of @luchalibreaaa to throw @OfficialEGO into a match like that after I almost ended my career on Smackdown last night from a near fatal fall 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Ethan, we need to talk!!! pic.twitter.com/sT2SiQCp8Y — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 8, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider.com)