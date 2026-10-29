Stephanie Vaquer was noticeably absent from this week’s episode of WWE Raw, resulting in a last-minute change to the advertised main event.

The October 26 show was originally scheduled to feature Vaquer taking on Becky Lynch in a number one contender’s match. However, an illness prevented Vaquer from appearing, forcing WWE to go in a different direction.

Instead, Lynch challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship. The match ended in a disqualification after Morgan’s Judgment Day allies, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, interfered just as Lynch appeared to be closing in on a victory.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Vaquer’s condition, indicating that the illness is not believed to be particularly serious. However, there is currently no definitive timetable for her return.

“She’s ill. It’s not anything — I was told it’s nothing terribly serious or anything,” Meltzer said. “But she’s ill and she’s out. Indefinitely in the sense that it’s not like it’s a week. It’s something that’s indeterminate yet as far as when she’ll be back.”

Meltzer also clarified that Vaquer’s absence was legitimate and not related to an injury or a planned storyline. He explained that WWE’s decision to book a disqualification in the replacement main event was made to avoid having Lynch suffer a loss.

“But that’s why they didn’t do that match. It wasn’t about an injury, and it wasn’t a worked storyline. They were going to do the match on Monday night and she got sick and could not come. And that’s why they did the Becky Lynch-Liv Morgan. And that’s why they did the DQ, because they didn’t want to beat Becky Lynch. But it wasn’t a match that they had planned, so they did the DQ that way — to get out of it essentially.”

Vaquer has also dealt with ankle and shoulder issues at various points throughout 2026. She suffered a minor ankle injury following WWE Money in the Bank on October 10, but had been medically cleared to compete on Raw before the illness resulted in her latest absence.