As noted, another in-match injury forced an audible on Wednesday night.

Penelope Ford was hurt during a tag team title bout on this week’s AEW Dynamite on February 25, resulting in a finish being changed on the fly after she was unable to continue.

The incident occurred as Ford and Megan Bayne challenged Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships. Ford sustained the injury while attempting a moonsault to the outside, landing on her feet before immediately appearing to favor her ankle.

Despite the awkward landing, Ford pushed through and continued wrestling for several minutes. However, she was eventually forced to bow out and was checked on by ringside medical personnel.

AEW quickly adjusted the finish backstage.

Lena Kross interfered with a title belt shot, leading to a disqualification victory for Nightingale and Cameron to retain the titles (see video below).

Fortunately, there’s encouraging news regarding Ford’s condition.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Ford suffered an ankle sprain and is expected to be back in action relatively soon.

The injury scare comes just weeks after Ford returned from a previous setback. She had been sidelined for three months in late 2025 due to a torn UCL in her elbow before making her comeback in January alongside Bayne.

For now, it appears this latest issue won’t keep her out for long.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Penelope Ford’s status continue to surface.