WWE has been leaning heavily into the storyline surrounding Stephanie Vaquer’s ankle injury, but a new report sheds light on how serious the situation actually is behind the scenes.

As previously reported, the WWE Women’s World Champion is dealing with a legitimate ankle injury, which has been incorporated into her ongoing angle with Raquel Rodriguez on WWE television. The injury has served as the catalyst for Rodriguez’s repeated and increasingly vicious attacks on Vaquer in recent weeks.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio via F4WOnline.com, Vaquer’s ankle issue is very real, but it is considered minor internally. Meltzer noted that the severity being portrayed on WWE TV is greater than the actual injury itself.

Meltzer also revealed that Rodriguez and Vaquer were originally scheduled to have a match within the next two weeks. However, there is currently uncertainty over whether Vaquer will be medically cleared in time to meet that window.

That said, the expectation is that the match will still happen as soon as Vaquer is cleared to return to in-ring competition.

While Meltzer did not have a specific timetable for Vaquer’s clearance, he indicated that it may not be immediate, though he has heard that she should be cleared relatively soon.

WWE continued to advance the angle on last Monday night’s episode of Raw, where Rodriguez once again attacked Vaquer, this time stealing her championship and whipping it directly across La Primera’s injured ankle.

For now, WWE has yet to officially announce a date for the championship showdown, but further updates are expected as Vaquer’s status becomes clearer. As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as new information continues to surface.

