The Shane McMahon and AEW rumors this past week caught many in the company off guard.

As noted, Tony Khan told F4WOnline.com after hearing of rumors stemming from the Grilling J.R. podcast about Shane McMahon reaching out to talent on the AEW roster that he had never met or had a conversation with him before in his life.

Fightful Select is reporting that the rumors were news to virtually everyone in AEW as well, as most claim he hasn’t been brought up at the high level behind-the-scenes in the company.

McMahon himself has reportedly spoken to others about the possibility, however prior to this past week when it was mentioned on Jim Ross’ podcast, it was something that apparently never came up in AEW.

Vince McMahon reportedly told those close to him while he was still in power in WWE that his son Shane would never get another shot in the company after a messy Royal Rumble 2022 situation. Vince was soon out of the company after making this claim, and Shane would end up returning anyways at WrestleMania 39, where he infamously got injured almost immediately.

Although he appeared at WrestleMania last year, Shane has no contract with WWE, legends or otherwise, and was only featured in the new WWE 2K24 video game because of a separate agreement.