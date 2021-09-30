There had been rumors on Shane McMahon no longer being under a talent contract to WWE, according to Fightful Select Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. However, WWE reps noted that Shane is “still a WWE talent and under a deal.”

Shane, who is still listed as a member of the RAW roster as of this writing, has been away from the WWE storylines since his Steel Cage match loss to Braun Strowman at Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 in April, but it was also noted that he’s rarely, if ever, at the WWE HQ offices these days.

It was announced back in August that Shane had been appointed to the role of Executive Chairman for Ideanomics. Shane has been involved with the company since 2010, and previously served as Vice Chairman. Ideanomics is a global company that focuses on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption.

Furthermore, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recently stated on the Midnight Hustle podcast that Shane owns a large cannabis co-op in California.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.