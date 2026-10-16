As noted, Sheamus reportedly held discussions with TNA Wrestling regarding a potential appearance at this year’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

The two sides were in contact about the possibility of working together for the event, but negotiations ultimately concluded without an agreement being reached.

There has also been speculation that Max Caster was selected for a spot that otherwise would have gone to Sheamus.

However, that was reportedly not the case, as Caster was not chosen over the former WWE Champion.

The discussions ultimately did not lead to Sheamus appearing at Bound For Glory.

Earlier this month, Sheamus confirmed his free agent status and showed off his new physique.

For those interested, you can check out the complete timeline of Sheamus’ WWE departure and free agent status with the WrestlingHeadlines.com tracker.

all challengers welcome – s. farrelly 🐺 pic.twitter.com/e76DjZoyki — S. Farrelly (@SFarrellyPro) October 2, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)