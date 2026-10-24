There is reportedly no immediate urgency within AEW to bring former WWE Superstar Sheamus into the company.

According to a new report, while several notable AEW talents have expressed interest in seeing Sheamus join the promotion, there are currently no indications that a deal is imminent.

Claudio Castagnoli and Adam Copeland are among those who have reportedly made it clear they would like to see the former WWE Champion brought into AEW.

Sheamus has also reportedly held discussions with other wrestling promotions since departing WWE, although it remains unclear whether he has engaged in direct negotiations with AEW.

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling reached out to Sheamus about potentially appearing as Moose’s mystery opponent at Bound For Glory. That appearance ultimately did not materialize.

Sheamus’ departure from WWE was announced over the summer, bringing an end to his nearly 20-year run with the company.

For now, his next destination in professional wrestling remains uncertain.

(H/T: Fightful Select)