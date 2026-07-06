As previously reported, Sheamus is expected to leave WWE once his current contract expires after reportedly declining a restructured contract offer from the company. Adding further fuel to the speculation, his profile was moved to the WWE Alumni section on WWE.com on Sunday evening.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer shared his belief that the situation is consistent with the way TKO has approached roster spending since taking over WWE.

“I mean, if you look at the TKO [WWE’s parent company] situation, from talking to people there and in other situations, they are very willing to pay really, really giant money to people they perceive as stars, like a sports team, you know what I mean?” Meltzer said.

According to Meltzer, that philosophy changes when it comes to veteran performers who are earning significant salaries, with the company instead preferring to invest in younger talent.

“But when it’s older wrestlers who they perceive as being on their downside and have big contracts, they’re very much like an NFL team. Rather than pay a guy a giant salary who’s on the downside, they’d rather spend their resources on somebody younger, who they can also pay less.”

Meltzer added that, given that mindset, he was not surprised by WWE’s reported contract offer to Sheamus.

“So, the offer to Sheamus really doesn’t surprise me at all. He’s a guy I would have expected something like this to happen to.”

Meanwhile, Sheamus has continued distancing himself from WWE branding on social media ahead of his reported departure. The longtime WWE veteran has removed references to the company from his profiles, changed his X handle to reflect his real name, Stephen Farrelly, updating it to “S. Farrelly,” and made similar updates to his Instagram account.

Interestingly, just days before news of his expected WWE exit surfaced, Sheamus appeared focused on one final career goal.

On Thursday, July 2, he shared a meme showing a Russian couple climbing the Empire State Building while holding a flag reading, “Give Sheamus the IC Title!” (see post below). He also pointed out that he has never held the WWE Intercontinental Championship despite holding the record for the most unsuccessful attempts to win the title, leaving many fans to wonder whether he will now pursue that accomplishment elsewhere.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Sheamus continue to surface.