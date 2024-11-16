Some backstage news and notes have surfaced coming out of the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

* The surprise return of Shinsuke Nakamura had been planned for weeks before taking place on the 11/15 show. “The King of Strong Style” was not listed on the company’s internal rundown for the show, but was on the actual script for his post-match attack of LA Knight following his “Open Challenge” defense of the WWE United States Championship.

* Talent from the women’s division on the WWE Raw brand were not included in the field of competitors featured in the WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament, nor were they told why. There has yet to be any talks of a rumored WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title being introduced as a secondary women’s title for the red brand.

* There was some discussions behind-the-scenes regarding possibly not airing the tournament graphic as we ended up seeing on the 11/15 WWE on USA Network broadcast. Some in the company were of the opinion that it telegraphed the WWE Women’s Championship main event between Nia Jax and Naomi later in the show.

* As noted, the backstage reaction was overwhelmingly positive for one key segment featured on the 11/15 WWE SmackDown show.

