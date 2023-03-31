Shinsuke Nakamura is reportedly being brought back to the storylines after WrestleMania 39.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Nakamura is “on hold” until after the big event in Los Angeles this weekend.

Nakamura has not worked a WWE TV match since the loss to Santos Escobar on the November 11 SmackDown. He continued to work non-televised live events after that loss, then began the year with a win over 2023 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo. Since then, he has worked just two live event matches – teaming with Braun Strowman and Madcap Moss for six-man wins over Imperium on January 21 and January 22.

Nakamura has been fairly quiet on social media, and is not booked for any of the signings in Los Angeles this week.

