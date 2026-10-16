Shotzi’s recent signing with TNA Wrestling has reportedly brought her run with Major League Wrestling to an end.

MLW had been interested in continuing to work with Shotzi well into 2027, with creative plans already in place for her moving forward.

However, her decision to sign with TNA this week effectively ends those plans and her involvement with MLW.

The promotion was reportedly aware that Shotzi could potentially sign elsewhere and had already prepared alternative creative directions for its women’s division in the event of her departure.

Late Sunday night, I lost my brother Dean. Being away from my family these last few days has been hard, but they’ve been so supportive and encouraged me to fulfill my commitments this week. I will, however, need to withdraw from my CMLL tour next week to be with my family and honor my brother’s memory. It was a huge honor to be selected for the CMLL Grand Prix, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly. Thank you to everyone at CMLL and the fans for understanding how hard all this is for me. — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziTCB) October 14, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)