Shotzi is now officially a free agent following the expiration of her WWE contract.

Sources confirm the former WWE Superstar known at Shotzi was informed just over a month ago that her deal would not be renewed. With the contract now officially up, promotions have been given the green light to begin advertising her for appearances.

She’s already set to appear at Starrcast during AEW’s All In: Texas weekend in mid-July, and has bookings lined up with MLW and other promotions.

Whatever happens next I’m ready for it. Stay ballsy my friends. 💚 pic.twitter.com/PcpjZ0Vcun — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 1, 2025

