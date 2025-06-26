– WWE has plans to give Aleister Black a push. The star formerly known as Malakai Black in AEW has been impressing company officials behind-the-scenes with his work, and in particular, his merchandise sales since returning to the company as part of the blue brand on WWE SmackDown every Friday night.

– For those wondering, the LA Knight injury situation is a complete work. While “The Mega Star” has his fair share of bumps and bruises like anyone else in WWE, he is not legitimately injured right now. The ongoing injury situation surrounding Knight is strictly for storyline purposes.

– WWE has uploaded the complete WWE 365: AJ Styles documentary on their official WWE Vault YouTube channel.

– On the official WWE YouTube channel, the company has shared the complete episode of The Undertaker’s new “Six Feet Under” podcast featuring WWE Superstar Bron Breakker.

