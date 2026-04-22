The WWE NXT Revenge special delivered a brutal main event in week two as ZARIA and Sol Ruca collided in a Last Woman Standing Match that ended in dramatic fashion on April 21 in Orlando, Florida.

ZARIA ultimately picked up the victory after sending Ruca crashing off a raised podium, with Ruca landing hard through a table set up below.

The impact proved decisive, as Ruca was unable to beat the referee’s ten-count.

Although two tables had been positioned for the bout, Ruca only ended up going through one of them during the match, with reports noting she also appeared to strike her head on the other setup during the chaos.

The closing sequence left a visibly dangerous landing that immediately drew concern.

According to one source, once the broadcast went off the air, ZARIA was seen walking past Ruca, who was still down on the floor, as she headed to the backstage area.

The same report indicated that referees and medical personnel quickly checked on Ruca, who appeared to have sustained a cut to the back of her head following the fall.

Fortunately, Ruca was able to leave the ring under her own power, acknowledging the crowd with hand gestures as she made her way backstage.

At this time, there is no official update on whether Ruca suffered any serious injuries from the incident, though additional information is expected as it becomes available.

Ruca had just recently made her WWE Raw debut on the Raw After WrestleMania episode this past Monday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)