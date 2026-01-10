WWE’s first-ever international Royal Rumble premium live event is going to be a memorable one.

The company is preparing to break entirely new ground with the 2026 Royal Rumble, as WWE is set to host the premium live event inside a stadium that is being built specifically for the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (see photos below).

The Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 31, and the venue itself is a brand-new stadium currently under construction in the King Abdullah Financial District. At this time, that location detail is the only confirmed information publicly available regarding the site.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the construction project remains far from complete with just weeks remaining before the event. While the timeline is tight, the report notes that photos and videos circulating online show visible progress since early January, suggesting steady advancement as the deadline approaches.

It’s an ambitious plan.

And one that WWE is pushing forward with confidence.

Ticket demand has been extraordinarily strong, with the presale generating the highest demand ever recorded for a professional wrestling event. If the stadium is completed as scheduled, the Royal Rumble will officially kick off the road to WrestleMania 42 from Saudi Arabia.

This marks the first Royal Rumble to be held outside of the United States and represents another major expansion of WWE’s long-term partnership with Saudi Arabia. As of now, the project remains unfinished, and the industry is watching closely to see if WWE and its construction partners can deliver the venue in time.

All of WWE’s top stars, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk, are currently expected to be part of the historic show.

WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh results coverage from Saudi Arabia on 1/31.