AEW’s upcoming Blood & Guts special will be getting some extra time on the air.

According to the official TV listings in Canada, the AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts broadcast is set for a two-and-a-half-hour runtime on TSN, giving the special event an additional 30 minutes beyond the standard two-hour window.

One AEW source confirmed that the episode will indeed be an “expanded” edition of Dynamite, which lines up with the extended time slot.

The Blood & Guts card reportedly underwent some creative adjustments from the original plans following Penelope Ford’s recent injury. While no one within AEW would officially confirm that changes were made for that reason, there was a sense within the company that the “stacked” lineup for the show could have been a strategic pivot designed to add extra buzz and excitement to the annual spectacle.

Thekla, Syke Blue, Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir and Mercedes Moné will take on Jamie Hayer, Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron, WIllow Nightingale, Toni Storm and Kris Statlander in the first ever Women’s Blood & Guts match.

For the men, the Blood & Guts match teams are expected to be The Death Riders and The Conglomeration.

