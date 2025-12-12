WWE is pulling out all the stops for a major edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, with the company preparing to honor John Cena as he competes in what is being billed as his final wrestling match.

With the historic nature of the night, WWE is reportedly reaching out to several legendary figures from the past to be part of the celebration surrounding Cena’s farewell.

According to one source, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is expected to travel to Washington, D.C. and be in attendance for the event.

While not yet officially announced, her presence would add another iconic name to an already stacked lineup of special guests.

Already confirmed for the show are fellow WWE Hall of Famers Jesse “The Body” Ventura and Stephanie McMahon, with additional notable names said to be planned but not yet made public.

There has also been online speculation regarding a possible appearance by Vince McMahon. However, the report noted that no one within WWE has confirmed that the former CEO will be attending the event.

Interestingly, another former WWE executive is expected to be present — Linda McMahon.

Linda has largely remained out of the WWE public spotlight in recent years, making her reported attendance a rare and noteworthy development if it comes to fruition.

In the ring, the card is headlined by John Cena facing Gunther. Also scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event is Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes taking on reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi, Bayley going one-on-one with NXT standout Sol Ruca, and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater teaming with rising NXT star Je’Von Evans to challenge WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live via Peacock starting at 8/7c on Saturday, December 13, 2025, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

