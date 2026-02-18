More details are beginning to surface regarding the special celebration planned for AJ Styles on next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

As noted on Monday’s show, WWE will be honoring Styles in what is being promoted as a major in-ring celebration.

Now, there’s an interesting update on how significant the segment could end up being.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the company is bringing in more than just members of the Raw roster for the occasion.

“Smackdown talent are being flown to Raw this (coming) week for the AJ celebration,” Alvarez wrote.

That detail suggests WWE may be planning something larger than a standard roster tribute, potentially turning the segment into a cross-brand moment.

The celebration comes just over three weeks after Styles’ loss to Gunther at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Despite coming up short in that high-profile championship bout, it appears WWE is positioning the upcoming Raw segment as a major spotlight moment for “The Phenomenal One.”

WWE Raw will take place near AJ Styles’ hometown at Allstate Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, next Monday night, February 23, 2026.

Also advertised for the 2/23 Raw in Atlanta is the return of Brock Lesnar, as well as the latest pair of Elimination Chamber Qualifier matches.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.