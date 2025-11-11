More insight has emerged on John Cena’s big announcement from this week’s WWE Raw.

Before defeating Dominik Mysterio to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship in Boston, Cena revealed that the December 13th edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature WWE main roster talent squaring off against NXT stars in a series of exhibition matches.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the concept was actually Cena’s idea.

“NXT wrestlers getting matches on SNME was a John Cena call, he loved his time at the WWE Performance Center,” Alvarez wrote.

Cena has recently spent significant time at the WWE Performance Center. He made two separate visits last month, working directly with the NXT roster and staff.

Following his second trip, Cena took to social media to express his appreciation for the experience and for what he learned from the younger talent.

“Being coachable can open our minds to learn,” Cena wrote. “Thank you to all the superstars at the WWE PC for sharing with me different perspectives of our business.”

Cena continued, “I spent the week digesting their feedback & was grateful to be able to return today for another chance to learn & share wisdom.”

John Cena’s in-ring farewell will culminate at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event taping on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., where he’ll headline the show against the winner of the ongoing “Last Time Is Now” tournament.

Make sure to join us here on 12/13 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage from Washington, D.C.