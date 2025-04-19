During his promo exchange with John Cena, Cody Rhodes quipped that Cena looked “paler than Sting at Starrcade 1997.” The line wasn’t just for laughs — it was a subtle nod to backstage chatter from that infamous WCW event. Eric Bischoff has previously explained that Sting’s pale appearance was one of the reasons the match’s finish was changed at the last minute, as it raised concern that he wasn’t “ready” in the eyes of some decision-makers.

Major League Baseball star Brandon Phillips and longtime WWE producer Kerwin Silfies were among the attendees at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, joining a packed house of industry legends, family, and friends.

Talent scheduled for NXT-related events during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas were reportedly given local call times between 5 and 6 AM — a tough ask for a roster already juggling media, appearances, and live shows.

Las Vegas is absolutely packed with WWE stars this weekend. Even talent not scheduled for SmackDown or WrestleMania — including Omos, Maxxine Dupri, and Dakota Kai — have made the trip, showcasing how all hands are on deck for the biggest week of the year.

