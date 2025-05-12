More details have surfaced regarding WWE’s plans to bring back their all-women’s WWE EVOLUTION premium live event later this year.

WWE is reportedly eyeing the weekend of July 12, 2025, as a potential date for the return of its all-women’s premium live event, WWE EVOLUTION, with early discussions pointing to Atlanta, Georgia as the possible host city.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE, internal talks have indicated a renewed interest in bringing back the groundbreaking event that celebrates the company’s female talent.

This would mark the first WWE EVOLUTION event since the inaugural show took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. That historic night featured an all-women’s lineup from WWE’s past, present, and future, including names from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE Hall of Famers.

The card was headlined by a RAW Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella, along with standout bouts such as a Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic between Toni Storm and Io Shirai.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding the potential return of WWE EVOLUTION 2025.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)